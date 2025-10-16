Mike McCoy Can Turn Titans Around
Tennessee Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy is going into Week 7 for his debut with the team.
The game against the New England Patriots will mark McCoy's first game as a head coach since 2016 when he was with the San Diego Chargers. Now, McCoy has the challenge of improving the game of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
"Well, that's going to be our number one focus is: How do we get Cam (Ward) to be more efficient and have more success?," McCoy said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"But it's not just him. There's 10 other guys on the field with him that have got to do their jobs better, too. So we all have to do our jobs better, coaching, playing, everybody. But I think there's the good and the bad. And as a young player, as a rookie, there's going to be some bumps in the road. It's going to happen. I mean, it doesn't matter what position you're going to play in this league, especially quarterback's the hardest position to play.
"So, there's some really good things and then there's some things that you want to say, what are we doing? But the number one focus has got to be, okay, how do we minimize the mistakes and get more of the good, more production? But that's all 11 on offense working together and being more efficient."
Mike McCoy Can Help Ward Tremendously
The Titans are tied to Ward as their No. 1 overall pick and potential franchise quarterback. He has shown flashes of greatness, but there have been too many rookie mistakes thrown into the mix alongside those.
As the starting quarterback, Ward's success is directly tied to the team. There hasn't really been a game where Ward has broken out, but he did have a strong second half and game-winning fourth-quarter drive in the team's lone win back in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
There's a strong quarterback somewhere in Ward's game and McCoy could be the right coach to help bring that out. Brian Callahan was meant to be that guy, but he wasn't able to bring out the best in him.
With a different voice and possibly a new focus with Ward going into this new chapter with the Titans, he will have a chance to truly blossom as the team's starting quarterback, which could lead to some more success.
