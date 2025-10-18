Recent History Favors Titans Over Patriots
One of the most astonishing statistics of the Brian Callahan era revolves around the Tennessee Titans inability to win at home. Coincidentally, their last win at Nissan Stadium was on November 3, 2024, against the New England Patriots.
After a three game road trip, the Titans return home to host the Patriots. This game means more than just winning a game at home or winning their second game of the season, it's Patriots HC Mike Vrabel's revenge game.
Titans Chances to Upset Patriots
Vrabel did great things with the Titans, and they've been downhill ever since his firing. He's off to a 4-2 start in his first year with the Patriots while the Titans continue to trend downward. Sitting at 1-5, ESPN Analytics gives the Titans a 33.7% chance to pull out the win.
Looking at recent history, the Titans have had the Patriots number. They've only played each other five times in the last seven years, but two of those happened to be playoff games. In fact, the Titans were even able to win one of those.
In total, Tennessee has won three of their last four games against New England. From 2003 to the start of 2018, the Patriots enjoyed a seven-game winning streak. Lately, that hasn't been the case.
Can History Prove Right Again?
Tennessee turned things around with a 34-10 win on November 11, 2018. They carried that momentum into the 2019 season, where they took down New England, 20-13, in the Wild Card round. Keep in mind, Vrabel coached the Titans for both of these games.
The Patriots were able to get a win back on November 28, 2021, 36-13. Last year marked the first time these two teams had played in the last three years, and it resulted in one of the Titans' three wins being at the expense of the Patriots.
Having won three of their last four, including a win last season, one would think momentum would be on the side of the Titans. In reality, that couldn't be further from the truth.
Vrabel's Patriots have won three games in a row after dropping two of their first three. Titans' fans can feel a bit better about themselves as the Patriots also lost to the Raiders, but New England is far from the same team they were on September 7.
With all eyes on Vrabel's return to Nissan Stadium, the Titans were met with the harsh reality that they'd be without wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward is already struggling, so losing his top veteran target is yet another blow to a Titans team nearing rock bottom.
