Dolphins Will Likely Lose LB for Titans Reunion
The Tennessee Titans are unlikely to match up against a familiar face in Week 4's meeting with the Miami Dolphins.
Former Titans linebacker David Long Jr. isn't expected to suit up against Tennessee on Monday Night Football as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. The veteran has already sat out of two practices ahead of the game and appears to be trending down.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that he isn't optimistic that Long Jr. will play against his former team.
"If he's out there it's if he's done something remarkable during the week," McDaniel said. " ... He absolutely wants to play in this game. ... I wouldn't be optimistic."
In three games for the Dolphins this season, Long Jr. has tallied 21 total tackles (18 solo).
Originally a sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft, Long Jr. spent four years in Tennessee and proved to be a consistent presence for head coach Mike Vrabel's defense. As a Titan, he played in 50 regular-season games and made 26 starts while posting 230 total tackles (15 for loss), two forced fumbles, 14 passes defended and four interceptions.
He also started two of five playoff appearances for the Titans while tallying 27 total tackles and a sack in the postseason. Long Jr. played in the Titans' AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 Playoffs.
Long Jr. then signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 campaign. He immediately became an impact player for McDaniel, finishing his debut season in Miami with a career-best 113 total tackles to go along with one sack and one forced fumble.
Fortunately for Long Jr., he already got the chance to face off against his former Titans teammates when the two sides met in Week 14 last season.
