Analyst Give Stern Warning to Titans' Will Levis
The first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season have not been kind to Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.
Levis has thrown for 549 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 68.1 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 76.5 thus far.
Most importantly, the Titans are 0-3, and Levis has thrown multiple picks in two of those losses.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently ranked all of the starting quarterbacks in the league, and he had Levis ranked 31st (only New England Patriots signal-caller Jacoby Brissett was lower).
Not only that, but Gagnon seems to think Levis is in danger of being benched, saying that the second-year quarterback may be running out of time.
"Make that five interceptions in three games for a sophomore who has thrown just six touchdown passes in eight games since a flashy four-game start to his career in Tennessee," Gagnon wrote. "He's running out of rope."
Levis, who played his collegiate football at the University of Kentucky, was selected by Tennessee in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 25-year-old took over for Ryan Tannehill as the starter midway through last season, totaling 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four picks while completing 58.4 percent of his throws and registering an 84.2 passer rating in nine appearances.
Those weren't exactly eye-opening numbers, and Levis has been even less impressive in the early stages of the 2024 campaign.
It's not for a lack of weapons, either.
The Titans made sure to surround Levis with pieces during the offseason, signing wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to put alongside of De'Andre Hopkins. Yes, they lost running back Derrick Henry, but they replaced him with the solid Tony Pollard, and they improved their offensive line.
Clearly, it hasn't mattered, as Tennessee's offense ranks 29th in the NFL. Much of that is due to Levis' struggles.
The Titans signed Mason Rudolph as an insurance policy in free agency, so they may very well turn to him if Levis continues to labor.
