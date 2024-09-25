Titans Projected to Land Texas QB
Through three games, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis hasn't looked like the franchise guy he was projected to be.
Eight turnovers in three winless affairs have put the Titans in a deep hole to start the season, and if Levis cannot help the team dig out of it, Tennessee may look for his replacement early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick suggests that the Titans should take Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers with the No. 3 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
"Tennessee took a gamble on Will Levis carrying an encouraging rookie year into a breakthrough second season, but Levis has been inconsistent through the first three weeks. He’s been efficient, connecting on 68.1% of his attempts, but failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in the first two games and has thrown four touchdowns to five interceptions. Should the Titans end the Levis experiment after this year, Ewers is a strong candidate to replace him. Once a high school All-American, Ewers is an athletic, precise passer with the intangibles needed to thrive as the face of a franchise," Flick writes.
The only players selected ahead of Ewers were Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell.
Ewers is currently quarterbacking the No. 1 team in the country in the Longhorns, and still projects to be a high pick despite his early-season injury. Ewers started his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. He was able to lead his team to a Sugar Bowl win in his first season in Austin and then got the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff last season.
Ewers is bound for another trip to the playoffs with Texas, and if he continues along his current trajectory, he may be an option for the Titans at the top of the draft in April.
