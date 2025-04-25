Former Titans RB Arrested on Draft Night
A former Tennessee Titans running back and one-time NFL MVP is finding himself in trouble with the law.
Per reports from TMZ Sports, former NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and booked into a Hennepin County Jail (Minnesota) for DWI early Friday morning following a Minnesota Vikings draft party. The Vikings selected Ohio State Buckeyes offensive guard Donovan Jackson with the 24th overall pick in the first round.
According to TMZ Sports' reports, Peterson, 40, was pulled over at around 3:20 a.m. after going 83 in 55 mile-per-hour zone. He then reportedly failed the ensuing breathalyzer test and was arrested before being released shortly after.
A two-time Offensive Player of the Year, seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Peterson is regarded as one of the best players in both Vikings and NFL history. He won the 2012 NFL MVP after rushing for the second-most yards in a single season (2,097), coming up just nine yards shy of breaking the record that former Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson set in 1984.
Peterson remains fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list (14,918) and is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. He has yet to officially retire from professional football despite his last NFL touch coming in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks.
Peterson began that 2021 season with the Titans after signing to the team's practice squad. He played in three games and made two starts for Tennessee before being released on Nov. 23, 2021. He then finished out the season with the Seahawks but has yet to find a new NFL home since.
As a member of the Titans, Peterson posted 27 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown along with four catches for eight yards.
