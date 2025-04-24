Titans Urged to Bag This Freakish Towering Weapon for Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans will all but surely select Cam Ward with the first overall pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, but they still have a lot of work to do, including supplying Ward with some weapons.
Yes, the Titans have Calvin Ridley, but that's about it at wide receiver, so they may have to try and come away with multiple wide outs in the draft this week.
While Tennessee has been linked to numerous explosive weapons (like Missouri's Luther Burden) on Day 2 of the draft, there is another option that Will Lomas of Titan Sized likes on Day 3: Tennessee Volunteers weapon Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Thornton is not a household name, but he is a 6-foot-5 behemoth who ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. So, yeah: he's kind of a physical freak, and Lomas would love to see the Titans nab him in the later rounds.
"If the Titans want a slot receiver later in the draft, this is not their guy. Dont'e Thornton Jr. tried his hand as a slot receiver in 2023, and it wasn't for him, but he showed game-breaking potential as a deep threat on the outside in Tennessee's offense in 2024," Lomas wrote.
Thornton caught 26 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns this past season, leading the country with an incredible average of 25.4 yards per reception.
The 22-year-old began his collegiate football career at Oregon in 2021 and spent two years with the Ducks before transferring to Tennessee after 2022.
Thornton only totaled 65 catches throughout his NCAA tenure, which definitely raises some red flags, but it definitely couldn't hurt the Titans to take a late-round flier on the prospect, who clearly has the potential to become a lethal vertical threat on the professional level.
