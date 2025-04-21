Titans Urged Not to Draft Heisman Trophy Winner
The Tennessee Titans have the number one overall pick in this week's draft, where they could look to select Cam Ward out of Miami.
At the beginning of the pre-draft process, Ward was among a group of potential No. 1 picks, which included Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
However, just days before the draft, Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski is advising the Titans not to select Hunter.
"Travis Hunter is simply a placeholder in this spot as the top-rated prospect among this year's draft class. He's every bit deserving of the number one overall pick if the Tennessee Titans didn't have a more pressing need at quarterback," Sobleski wrote.
"Anyone other than Miami's Cam Ward would be a poor decision by the Titans organization. Is Hunter a higher-rated prospect? Yes. Is he something truly unique that we haven't seen in the modern area? Also, yes. Could he help the Titans and improve the on-field product? Absolutely."
"However, the NFL is a quarterback-driven league. If a team doesn't have a quality signal-caller, it's already operating at a deficit entering each and every contest. The longer a team waits to address the game's most important position, the further behind it gets," he continued."
"Tennessee appears set on Ward as this year's top pick because it lacks a starting-caliber quarterback. The Miami product is graded as a top-10 talent. The math is rather simple here."
Hunter has a lot of intrigue and flexibility as a high-level wide receiver and cornerback, but it's clear that Tennessee has to go for a quarterback after not acquiring a starter during free agency.
Should Ward not be the No. 1 pick for whatever reason, it would send the draft into an absolute frenzy, which could spark a lot of drama down the line.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.
