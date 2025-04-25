Titans GM Saw Patrick Mahomes in Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans have their new franchise quarterback in Cam Ward but do they simultaneously have the "next" Patrick Mahomes as well?
Titans general Mike Borgonzi won't go that far quite yet but it's clear that the Tennessee front office sees some Hall of Fame-level potential in Ward as he now prepares to head into his rookie season.
Borgonzi met with the media after the pick was made and admitted that Ward displayed similar qualities to Mahomes during the evaluation process.
"Some of the things I mentioned about instincts and spatial awareness when we studied Patrick coming out, I thought Cam showed that," Borgonzi said. "He's got a long way to go to become Patrick Mahomes, future Hall of Famer, three Super Bowls right now. But there were certain traits I think that I saw. I've been around with Patrick a long time. His ability to process and the instincts stood out to me."
Comparing Ward to Mahomes puts some pressure on the rookie's shoulders but it's nothing he can't handle. After starting from humble beginnings at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas, Ward made his way to Washington State where he played two seasons with the Cougars. He put himself on the map as a result, which led him to Coral Gables to play for the Miami Hurricanes.
With Miami last season, Ward solidified himself as one of the premier talents in college football and became a Heisman Finalist alongside Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and Dillon Gabriel. In the first round, Hunter went second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars while Jeanty was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick.
Ward will now look to lead a Titans offense that only has room for improvement after a 3-14 record last season.
