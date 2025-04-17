Is Titans Target Cam Ward the Best Player in NFL Draft?
The Tennessee Titans will likely take Cam Ward with the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn't necessarily mean he is the best player in the class.
Yahoo! Sports writers Nate Tice and Charles McDonald revealed their most recent big boards, and Ward came in at number eight on the list.
"Ward took a windy road to get here, but he’s nearly the consensus top quarterback in this year’s class. He went from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami and never looked out of place at any spot," McDonald writes.
"This past season, Ward was the driving force behind Miami’s success and nearly dragged the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff despite having a porous defense. Ward is a big-time risk-taker on the field, but his arm talent and accuracy downfield allowed him to keep the Hurricanes alive in tough spots. His willingness to hunt big plays gets him in trouble sometimes, but it’s better to have to rein that in than try to get him to play outside of his comfort zone.
"Ward will have a learning curve early on as he adapts his style to the increased pace of NFL play, but he has all the tools to be an NFL franchise quarterback."
The players listed higher than Ward were Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Ward may not be the best player in the class, but he fills the number one need for the Titans, and the team doesn't want to risk him going anywhere other than Nashville.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!