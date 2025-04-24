Titans Declined Offers For First Overall Pick
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick going into the NFL Draft, but there was reason to believe that the team wasn't keeping the selection early in the pre-draft process.
Many expected the Titans to wait on taking a quarterback again, especially considering the fact that Will Levis is just two years into his rookie deal. However, the Titans made it abundantly clear that they are keeping the selection.
"We've come to a consensus, the entire organization," Borgonzi said during a Tuesday press conference via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "(The plan) is to stay at that pick and I guess you'll find out Thursday night who we pick."
Many are speculating that Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be the No. 1 overall pick, and the fact that the team is opting to stay at the top of the draft is another sign of that.
Borgonzi also mentioned that teams spoke to the Titans about the possibility of trading up to the No. 1 spot.
"I thought that was doing our due diligence, and going through the process to listen to those offers," Borgonzi said via Wyatt. "And there were (offers). I don't want to go into specifics on what the offer was or what the teams were, but there were offers."
The Titans mentioned in the pre-draft process that there had to be a substantial offer in order for the team to even consider moving off of the No. 1 overall pick, but it appears that nothing was superior than taking a player at that spot.
With Ward as the likely selection, the Titans will reset with their quarterback of the future in hopes that he can turn the franchise around and put them back on track after an abysmal 3-14 record in 2024.
