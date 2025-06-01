Former Titans Defender Predicts Reception for Mike Vrabel's Return
The Tennessee Titans will take on a familiar face in the regular season. In Week 7, they are set to play the New England Patriots, who will be led by former Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel spent multiple seasons as the Titans' coach, and he helped lead the team to one of their best seasons ever, as they went all the way to the AFC Championship Game before being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 playoffs.
In a recent interview, former Titans player Blaine Bishop predicted if he believed that Vrabel would be cheered or booed in his return to Nashville as the two AFC teams will look to capture a mid-season victory.
"It will be exciting, a great conversation piece, and I think he will be received well," Bishop said when talking to ESPN's Mike Reiss. "As a head coach here he did really well up to the end. The fans loved Vrabel. He won. Was Coach of the Year [in 2021]. He's in the conversation, even though it was a short window, as one of the best coaches in the Tennessee Titans' small history."
Bishop played safety for the Titans, and his career is most remembered for his time in Nashville. He was with the franchise from 1993, when the Titans were still the Oilers, until 2001, which was years after the transition. He would finish his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he would play for one season.
In his career, Bishop finished with 12 forced fumbles, five interceptions, 52 pass deflections and 738 tackles, which has solidified him as one of the better Titans defenders in team history.
Many fans have learned to love and respect Vrabel despite him being gone, but we won't know what will happen until he steps foot back into Nissan Stadium for the first time since being fired prior to last season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!