Titans UDFA WR Reveals Hardworking Mindset
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo knows the odds are stacked against him to make the 53-man roster this season, but he's doing everything in his power to make an impact.
Restrepo is working with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who worked with him in college. The two would watch film together early in the morning, and that tradition has carried into the NFL.
"5 o'clock in the morning, every single morning, we're watching film," Restrepo said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "So, it's like we never left."
The Titans have a busy wide receiver competition this offseason with 13 players in the position group fighting for 5-7 spots. Restrepo will have to compete against fellow rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor among others to earn a spot on the roster. He also will have to work with veterans on the roster, but he is viewing them as mentors instead of competitors for his job.
"I think I just have to keep being consistent," Restrepo said via Wyatt. "I come in this building each and every day and work my hardest, and I have great mentors around me. Guys like Calvin Ridley, Mason Kinsey, Van Jefferson, and all the other receivers do a really good job of taking me in."
Restrepo has a long offseason ahead with OTA's and training camp, but he's prepared to do what it takes to get to the top.
"I'm never comfortable," Restrepo said via Wyatt.
"There's really, really good guys on the team, so in order to stay around you have to impress, and you have to come in this building and work hard every day. You could be here one day, and not the next day. I am super glad to have an opportunity to be here in Nashville, and I'm ready to work hard."
Restrepo and the Titans will participate in OTA's until June 5 before a mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.
