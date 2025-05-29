Titans' Will Levis Shares Thoughts on Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans have officially kicked off their OTAs for this offseason to get a first look at their new roster in the building, providing a glance at their first-overall pick in Cam Ward, albeit in a setting without pads. to see what he's made of during his initial reps as an NFL quarterback.
And in the eyes of Ward's teammate and partner in the quarterback room, Will Levis, he's shown some notably positive signs since getting on the field.
Levis spoke with the media following OTAs, where he was asked about some of his first impressions of Ward, speaking very highly of the Titans' number one pick.
"He's been great," Levis said. "I'm here for him, however I can be. He's a really smart kid. We've been able to talk a lot about the different installs that we've gone through, hearing his perspective, and how he sees things. Heck of an athlete, and heck of a quarterback too. So, it's been fun going out there and playing with him."
Levis is undoubtedly in a difficult spot as the Titans' summer gets underway, yet he's still willing to be a strong teammate in the quarterback room and of help to Tennessee's rookie signal caller, regardless of his situation.
During Levis's last season in Tennessee, he had his ups and downs, putting together a 2-10 record as the Titans' starter, putting together 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 63.1% completion rate. The Titans wound up selecting Ward with the first pick in the draft earlier this April, now leaving a compelling question of what's to come with Levis and his NFL future.
It remains to be seen if or when Levis finds a potential trade out of Tennessee to find a new home ahead of next season, but in the meantime, the 2023 second-rounder looks committed to keep competing during the Titans' offseason training.
