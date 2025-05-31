Titans Offseason All About Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are transitioning into the Cam Ward era after making him the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft last month.
Ward has yet to earn the starting quarterback job away from Will Levis, but he will eventually get his chance to shine.
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra stressed the importance of bringing Ward up to speed this offseason.
"Brian Callahan has said the right things about making the No. 1 overall pick earn it. Competition is always good for an NFL locker room," Patra wrote.
"But we don't have to pretend this isn't Ward's job. Will Levis proved last year that he's not the answer in Tennessee. Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle are camp arms. Ward was the clear-cut No. 1 QB in the 2025 draft class based on his big-play ability and talent when things break down. The question is whether he can become a station-to-station passer under Callahan."
"Can he limit the negative plays and consistently make the right decisions? Getting the rookie immersed in the offense is the top priority heading into the season. The future of the rebuild depends on Ward being the next stud passer in the NFL."
Ward should get as many opportunities as possible to start in his rookie season, but he needs to be as prepared as he can for Week 1. The Titans aren't in a rush to be a Super Bowl contender, but they need to win as many games as possible to try and reverse the culture that was set last season.
Ward should be their best chance to do that on paper, but he will have to put the work in the offseason to be in position to put his Titans higher in the standings in the upcoming season.
