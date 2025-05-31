Titans Release Viral Cam Ward Practice Footage
All rookie quarterback Cam Ward has to do is throw a simple sidearm pass at OTAs and Tennessee Titans fans will proceed to go crazy.
The Titans recently released a new five-second clip on X of Ward tossing a pass at practice to tight end David Martin-Robinson, which quickly caught the attention of NFL fans on social media.
Tennessee's social media team has steadily teased occasional short practice clips of Ward since he first arrived in Nashville for rookie minicamp. Titans fans have been begging for more, but for now, they'll have to wait until training camp to get some potential extensive footage of Ward's ability against NFL competition.
Ward's strong first impression with the Titans has gone beyond his on-field talents. From learning the names of all levels of staff members in the building to saying all the right things amid a looming competition with Will Levis, Ward has displayed the traits desired in a franchise quarterback.
"From learning the custodians names, the cafeteria, got a great building, the front office, all the way to my teammates," Ward said. "I still have yet to meet all of them yet, because they're off right now, but I'll do that on Monday. But I'm excited. I'm excited to get the journey going with the team we have, the group we have. So, you know, I'm ready to get the wheels rolling."
Ward has also been open about his desire to be a leader in the locker room despite being a rookie.
"I want to be a leader," Ward said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "I want to be there for my teammates. When everything goes down, I want to be the person to liven everybody back up."
The real action will begin when Ward gets his first preseason reps, which is likely to take place in the exhibition opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9.
