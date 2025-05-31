Titans First-Round Pick Labeled Cut Candidate
The Tennessee Titans took a big swing in 2022 when they traded superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately selected Oklahoma wideout Treylon Burks to be his replacement. Things have gone in polar opposite directions for the two pass-catchers. Brown has helped the Eagles make it to two Super Bowls and win one, while Burks has a total of 53 catches across three seasons.
Because of this, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report predicts that the Titans could cut the former first-round pick before the end of the offseason.
"A case could be made that Treylon Burks is the biggest bust of the 2022 draft class," Holder writes. "At one point, he was in the WR1 conversation with Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams. Granted, the Arkansas product was the sixth wideout off the board, but he was still a top-20 selection and expected to replace A.J. Brown for the Tennessee Titans. Burks did show some promise as a rookie, collecting 33 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown in 11 games (six starts). But he was bitten by the injury bug, which hampered his development and ended up foreshadowing the next two years of his career."
With the additions the Titans have made at receiver, Burks will be even more buried than he was a year ago. Tennessee added veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson, as well as fourth-round draft pick Elic Ayomanor out of Stanford. Burks was already used sparingly, catching only four passes in 2024.
There were thoughts and speculation that the Titans may trade Burks last offseason, specifically to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were without a No. 2 capable wide receiver after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. Pittsburgh could once again be a team to watch for a potential trade after moving George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, leaving DK Metcalf as the lone star pass-catcher on their offense.
Regardless if a trade takes place or not, it feels all but certain that Burks' time with the Titans is limited.
