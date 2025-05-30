Titans Former First Rounder Made Huge Offseason Change
Throughout the course of his rookie season, Tennessee Titans tackle JC Latham had his fair share of ups and downs to navigate through his first year in the league, as almost all rookies tend to have as they get their feet wet at the next level.
But for Latham, one factor that stood out as a bit of a limiting factor towards the end of the year was his weight.
By the end of his rookie season, Latham had jumped up to 365 to 370 pounds after being listed on the roster at 342 pounds before his first year had started. And after feeling especially slower and off his game, down the second half of the year, Latham knew he had to make a change this offseason.
"I felt a lot heavier, and slower, and it was embarrassing for me," said Latham, per Titans Jim Wyatt. "That's when I had a talk with [offensive line coach] Bill [Callahan] about the level, and the standard that we want to play at, and that I can hold myself to, that I know I can play at... So, going into the offseason my biggest focus was to get into a lot better shape and lose a lot of weight."
And across this offseason, Latham has done exactly that. According to Wyatt, Latham said he currently weighs 337 pounds, sitting just below the team's goal of landing in the 340-345-pound range. The Titans tackle seemingly wants to play at 325 for his second season, so the work is far from finished this summer.
"Looking at a lot of the top tackles in the league, the majority of them are 320-325, or anywhere less, depending on their play style," Latham said. "So, I know they wanted me at 340, but we talked about it, getting to that 325-range is where I need to be."
The stage is set for a massively important year to come from Latham. Not only will he be looking to take that aspired step forward from his rookie campaign, but he'll also be making the move on the right side of the line as Tennessee's full-time starting right tackle, now with offseason addition Dan Moore Jr. in the fold.
Now, with a bit of enhanced offseason work under his belt and the largely improving physique to pair with, perhaps Latham can be a catalyst in the Titans' hopeful strides on the offensive line.
