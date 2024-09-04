Former Titans DB Predicted to Sign With Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans made the tough decision to release cornerback Caleb Farley last week. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career and he was never able to live up to the talent that the Titans saw in him.
Farley was originally drafted with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Missing on that high of a draft pick always stings.
Now, the 25-year-old cornerback is a free agent and is looking for another team to try and jumpstart his career with for the 2024 season.
Vincent Frank of SportsNaut has made a prediction for where Farley will end up. He thinks that Farley will end up signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
"A first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans back in 2021, Farley has seen injuries plague him throughout his NFL career. The former Virginia Tech standout has played in all of 12 games. He missed the entire 2023 campaign due to a back injury. He also suffered a torn ACL earlier in his career. This doesn’t mean that some team won’t take a chance on him. We’re still talking about a 25 year old with ample upside."
During the 2023 NFL season with Tennessee, Farley ended up playing in just nine games. He totaled 10 tackles.
Even though he played a decent chunk of the season, he was nothing close to an impact player.
Joining the Cowboys could be a move that helps him resurrect his career. Dallas could use some help in the secondary and he might just carve out a role for himself right off the bat.
Jerry Jones is always looking to tinker with the roster and add talent. He's always looking to pick up pieces that his coaching staff can work with and get the most out of, which makes Farley an ideal target.
As for the Titans, it's a sad ending to what could have been something special. Farley looked the part of a potential lockdown corner when he was drafted, but clearly the team just doesn't see a role for him in the future with the team.
Expect to see Farley end up signing somewhere in the near future. Don't be surprised if it ends up being the Cowboys.
