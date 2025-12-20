A Spending Guide for Titans' League-High Cap Space

On the surface, the 2-12 Tennessee Titans appear to boast the least attractive situation of any team in the NFL. Having just re-opened their head coaching position for the second time in two seasons, operating without a win in their division and struggling on a consistent basis to produce any playmaking excitement from their litany of offensive options.

Yet, upon a closer look, one aspect of the Titans' current situation makes them an awfully attractive unit for the future.

As the franchise hurtles towards a rebuild — from the outside looking into the forthcoming 2026 offseason — the Titans appear to be set with more money to spend than any other team in the NFL. As was recently reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tennessee has much more going for them than what meets the eye.

What starts with dollar signs may, if Tennessee can allot their funds correctly, end up in a lot of wins in Nissan Stadium.

A Vision for the Future

"They [Tennessee] have the number one overall pick from last year, Cam Ward," Schefter began, outlining a vision for the Titans' future following the firing of HC Brian Callahan. "uneven performance this year, but there are some people that really liked him."

Titans are projected to have over $100 million in salary cap space in 2026 — the most in the NFL.



"Jeffery Simmons is a beast on defense..." he continued, complimenting general manager Mike Borgonzi and the team's pending new stadium along the way. "They are projected to have over $100 million dollars in cap space in 2026."

"The most in the league," Schefter noted.

Of course, having money in the bank for a football team means little until you spend it. The Titans should focus on a few key areas of investment if they want to get the franchise back on the victorious track.

Spending Guide

Perhaps foremost on this list is finding playmakers to accompany Cam Ward's quickly mounting development as the face of Tennessee's team. Having mainly had only rookie receivers to look to on a consistent basis, grabbing a big-name pass-catcher for the sophomore QB to connect with would likely bode well for his trajectory moving forward.

You've got a weapon under center. Now, give him a real weapon to throw to.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) enters the field prior to the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Second, though similarly, would be the task of bulking up the offensive line. Ranking as the abysmal 26th best line in the league with an overall grade of 65.3, according to Pro Football Network, the Titans have undoubtedly stunted Ward's ability to find his footing with their inability to protect him.

Investing in the signal caller doesn't only imply the former, more star-studded addition, but begs the latter, too. What do more weapons do without ample time to find them? While Ward is certainly at the center of Tennessee's rebuild, it'll take the Titans' league-high bankroll to properly usher a new era around him and into the city.

