Titans Release Veteran LB
With the Tennessee Titans set to begin the 2024 NFL season with a Week 1 matchup on the road against the Chicago Bears, the team is still making roster moves.
The latest move ended up cutting ties with a veteran linebacker.
According to a report from Titans' reporter Jim Wyatt, the team has opted to released linebacker Luke Gifford with under a week to go until the regular season begins.
Gifford played the first four years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. He played the 2023 season with Tennessee, but was unable to make it to his second year with the team.
During the 2023 campaign with the Titans, Gifford ended up playing in 11 games. He ended up totaling six tackles on the year.
At 29 years old, Gifford has been unable to carve out a big role for himself. Hopefully, he'll be able to latch on with another team at some point in the near future.
Tennessee is loaded with talent at the linebacker position. Right now, Harold Landry III, Ernest Jones IV, Kenneth Murray Jr., and Arden Key are the projected starters. Behind them, the Titans have Jaylen Harrell, Otis Reese IV, Jack Gibbens, and Caleb Murphy.
It's not a shocking move by any stretch. Once again, Gifford wasn't projected to have much of a role defensively for Tennessee.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see who ends up signing Gifford. He'll likely find a spot on a roster at some point soon.
Fans can't wait to see how the new-look team starts the season. A new era of football is set to begin and the Titans have put in a lot of work to build out their roster.
While the national media hasn't given the team much love, they'll look to prove all of the doubters wrong with a strong 2024 campaign.
