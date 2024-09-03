Titans Given No Chance at Playoffs
After an impressive 3-0 preseason, the Tennessee Titans are days away from debuting the new roster and coaching staff against the Chicago Bears.
Head coach Brian Callahan could finally display some of the changes he is making to the Tennessee offense. NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky has been active on X speaking about how much he likes the new-look Titans offense.
Despite this, CBS Sports gave a ceiling for every team this upcoming season, and the Titans ceiling was 8-9 and missing the playoffs.
“There were a lot of changes made in Tennessee to avoid what happened last season, spending money to compete in the AFC South,” CBS wrote. “Wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd and running back Tony Pollard are added skill position players to aid young quarterback Will Levis, as Tennessee transitions to an offensive-based team under new head coach Brian Callahan. Tennessee also added cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs reunited to give new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson a competitive secondary. Pass rusher Harold Landry is also back after missing all of last year, which is massive for Jeffery Simmons. This is a transformed roster with more talent and reason to think the Titans will be much better than last year's version.”
The AFC South is seemingly a wide-open division this year. The Houston Texans have been receiving praise for the offseason additions of Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter after going 10-7 and winning a playoff game last season.
But with a full season of tape, there is no guarantee second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year coach DeMeco Ryans continue the same success they saw last year.
If Will Levis can take a leap in his sophomore season it is not unreasonable the new-look Titans can be this year’s worst-to-first team and win the division.
