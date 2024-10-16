Look: Former Titans Derrick Henry, Marcus Mariota Reunite
It's been five years since Derrick Henry and Marcus Mariota last played together with the Tennessee Titans, yet they remain close all the same.
After all, how could they not? The former Heisman Trophy winners spent four seasons together in Nashville and had no shortage of memorable moments. Chief among them (pun intended) was a 22-21 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 Wild Card round. In that game, Henry ran for 156 yards and a touchdown while Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns (including one to himself) and an interception.
On Sunday, the two former Titans stars met once again on the field. Henry's Baltimore Ravens defeated Mariota's Washington Commanders 30-23, and after the game, they couldn't contain their excitement to see each other again.
Here's a look at the heart-warming reunion:
Despite their shared history, Henry and Mariota followed very different career paths. The former was a dominant force throughout his entire time in Tennessee, earning four Pro Bowl selections and an Offensive Player of the Year award in 2020 after rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Although it stings to see him now dominating with the rival Ravens, Henry is rightfully considered among the greatest players in Titans history.
Meanwhile, Mariota showed flashes during his time in Tennessee, but never fully lived up to his billing as a No. 2 overall pick. A lackluster start to the 2019 season led to Ryan Tannehill supplanting him as the Titans' starting quarterback, and ultimately ended his time in the Music City. Mariota's bounced around the league since then and is now backing up rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, another No. 2 overall pick.
Regardless of where their careers have gone, it's great to see them still being friends all these years later.
