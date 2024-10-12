Titans QB Will Levis Must Make These Quick Fixes
Coming into the 2024 NFL season, Will Levis was expected to take a huge leap forward for the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, what he has done is far below what the expectations for him were.
Turnovers have been a massive issue for him so far this year. Outside of the turnovers, he has not been too bad.
So far this season in four games, although he left early in the fourth game of the year due to a shoulder injury, he completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 91 yards on the ground.
If the interceptions were lower, his season actually wouldn't look too bad.
All of that being said, let's take a look at a couple of quick fixes Levis must make moving forward.
Don't Force Plays
Many young quarterbacks want to make plays each and every down. However, that can turn into turnovers very quickly.
Already this season, Levis has tried to force plays. Right off the bat in Week 1, he made a massive mistake when he was pressured and was about to be brought down for a sack. He tried to do too much and flipped the football down the field trying to avoid the sack and ended up throwng a horrible interception.
Those are the kinds of plays that he has to cut down on. Sometimes, a sack will happen. Other times, he'll simply have to throw the football away.
A play can't be made every single down. He needs to accept that sometimes drives are going to end and it's better to accept that than make a massive game-changing mistake.
Extend Plays Better
Most of the elite quarterbacks around the NFL are able to extend plays at a high level. Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and more are all able to know when to get out of the pocket and make something happen.
Levis is very athletic and can make defenses pay with his legs. He needs to make opponents pay with that ability.
When he's feeling pressure, Levis needs to begin extending plays. It starts with better pocket presence, but then it becomes having confidence in his ability to get outside the pocket and throw on the run. If he can do that, things will begin opening up.
Make More Plays Down the Field
Finally, Levis needs to look to make more plays down the field. This season, he is averaging 6.2 yards per completion. That number has him ranked just No. 28 in the NFL.
Opening up the playbook and going deep more often will help keep defenses guessing. The Titans have the wide receiver talent to make it happen.
There is no reason that a wide receiver corps including DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Treylon Burks aren't making more big plays. Levis and the coaching staff need to look at throwing the football down the field a bit more.
