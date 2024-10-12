NFC Contender a Sleeper to Land Titans WR?
With the November 5th NFL trade deadline under a month away, the Tennessee Titans are becoming a team that is being watched very closely. Of course, veteran star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is being linked in a lot of trade speculation.
Hopkins, a 32-year-old wideout in the final stage of his prime, is the kind of piece that could power a contender over the hump and towards being a Super Bowl favorite.
So far this season, Hopkins has caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in four games. He hasn't put up superstar numbers, but the Titans have not played great offensively. The star is still one of the most talked about wide receivers on the market.
All of that being said, who could end up pursuing a trade with Tennessee for Hopkins?
To this point, the most popular destination has been the Kansas City Chiefs. It should come as no surprise that the Chiefs would want to acquire another weapon for Patrick Mahomes.
Other teams that have been mentioned as possible trade destinations are the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, and Buffalo Bills.
However, there is one team that could make perfect sense as a potential sleeper destination for Hopkins.
That team is none other than the Green Bay Packers, who appear to be a serious contender in the NFC.
Why Do the Packers Make Sense As A Trade Partner for the Titans?
Jordan Love and the Packers' offense is loaded with talent, but they don't have a go-to No. 1 wide receiver. Acquiring Hopkins could give them just that, at least for the rest of the 2024 season.
Recently, there was obvious drama between Green Bay and wide receiver Romeo Doubs. He was suspended for their Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Could that lead the Packers to consider pursuing another wide receiver to be the top target for Love?
Hopkins would immediately make the Green Bay offense more dangerous. He's not the dynamic superstar that he once was, but he's still a big-time impact player.
Brian Gutekunst, the Packers' general manager, is always looking for ways to improve the roster. Trading for Hopkins would be that kind of move. If things didn't work out after the trade, Green Bay could move on during the offseason.
On the other hand, there is a good chance that the move would take the Packers' offense to the next level. Depending on the price tag, this is a move that Green Bay should strongly consider pursuing.
A wide receiver corps of Hopkins, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks would be lethal. Doubs could either be moved in the trade or kept and added to that list of wide receiver talent.
Nothing has connected the Packers to a potential Hopkins trade. But, they're a team that would be worth keeping an eye on.
This kind of trade would help solidify them as a serious NFC Super Bowl contender.
As for the Titans, they could get a third or fourth-round pick from Green Bay. Perhaps, they could even convince them to give up Doubs to give Will Levis a new wide receiver.
