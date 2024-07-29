Former Titans Edge Rusher Suspended Six Games
It was announced today by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that former Tennessee Titans and current Houston Texans edge rusher Denico Autry violated the NFL's performance enhancement drug policy and will be suspended the first six games of the season.
"I immediately investigated the matter and discovered that a pharmacy to which my doctors submitted a prescription for a different medication, had, whether intentionally, recklessly, or negligently, included a banned substance. I want to be clear, at no time did I know or even suspect that this medication contained a banned substance," Autry wrote in his statement.
Autry's three seasons with the Titans were three of his best, totaling 108 tackles, 30 for loss, 28.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
Titans fans were sad to see that those numbers earned the 34-year old a 2 year, $20 million contract with the division rival Houston Texans.
"Over the course of my ten-year NFL career, I have never engaged in the use of performance enhancing drugs. Over that period, I have been subject to countless tests, none of which have ever returned a positive result. I was, therefore, stunned this offseason when I learned that one of my tests returned a positive result," Autry said.
For Autry there's not much for him to do except accept the consequences, which he has done, continue training, and be ready for his return, which will be week 7 at earliest.
However for Texans fans, either Jerry Hughes or Derek Barnett should be able to step in to teh starting role for six weeks, but when Autry returns and joins Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., the NFL should be worried.
The Titans will face the Texans for the first time this season in Houston on November 24th and attempt to not allow any kind of revenge game for Autry.
