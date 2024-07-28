Titans Backup QB Making Case for Roster Spot
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis is fighting to become Will Levis' backup against Mason Rudolph, and if he has a day like he had on Saturday, he'll get closer to becoming just that.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, coach Brian Callahan was "really pleased" with Willis in practice on Saturday. AtoZ reporter Sam Phalen agreed with that sentiment, calling the practice Willis' best in a Titans uniform.
Last month towards the end of OTA's, coach Callahan explained how Willis and Rudolph would compete to become the second quarterback on the depth chart.
“They’ll split reps pretty evenly," Callahan said back in June. "They’ll get a chance to play quite a bit in the preseason. That’s usually where it separates is the game action when you really get an evaluation, but happy with where both of those guys are at. Just like any competition, there’s going to be ups and downs. There’ll be days when you guys come out and one looks better than the other, and the evaluation is a totality of all their time in the offseason and training camp and the preseason games."
Today's practice isn't to say that Willis is the winner or in the lead, but he has a strong start. When it comes to competing against teammates for roster spots, it's hard to go in direct competition. Ultimately, you are competing against yourself because you cannot control what your teammate or opponent does. Only the work you put in matters and the rest will fall into place.
That appears to be how Willis is approaching things, and if that's how he sees it, it is certainly working out for him.
Willis will have a chance to showcase his stuff in the Titans' preseason opener in two weeks on Saturday, Aug. 10 at home against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!