Titans Need Help at Multiple Positions
The Tennessee Titans have had one of the better offseason's in the entire NFL, but as a team who owned the 7th pick in this years draft, a playoff spot this upcoming season is still a long shot. Let's discuss some moves the team should make.
The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Team identified five positions the Titans can improve at, a player the team should sign right now, next offseason, and in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Team need No. 1 is now edge rusher after it was announced that Arden Key will be suspended for six games. The current second option next to Harold Landry III appears to be Rashad Weaver, a 4th-round pick from 2021 who has 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery, all coming in 2022.
An addition is certainly needed, enter Carl Lawson. He's quite an injury-prone defender but he's healthy right now and if it can stay that way for at least six weeks, Titans fans can take a sigh of relief. Other available edge rushers include Yannick Ngakoue, Charles Harris, Tyus Bowser, Markus Golden, and Shaq Lawson.
Bleacher Report says the second most needed position is interior defensive line, although I'm not sure about this. The Titans have their captain Jeffery Simmons, high-ceiling rookie T'Vondre Sweat, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Marlon Davidson, and recent veteran signing Shane Ray.
Priority No. 3 is linebacker and that's totally fair. Behind Jack Gibbens and Kenneth Murray is promising rookie Cedric Gray, and that's about it. The Titans also drafted 6'4" safety turned linebacker James Williams, but with names like Shaq Leonard, Kwon Alexander, and former Titan Zach Cunningham available, they should make a move on at least one of them.
Next up is tight ends, which is reasonable but also less of a priority in Brian Callahan's offense, with a great wide receiver room. The Titans currently have Chigoziem Okonkwo starting, who has been solid with 86 receptions for 978 yards and 4 touchdowns in two seasons. Josh Whyle and Nick Vannett back him up, but with likely-Hall of Fame 37-year old tight end Jimmy Graham available, why not?
The Titans final glaring need is at safety, which may be confusing after Jamal Adams was signed mid-July, but depth is never a bad thing. We've suggested Justin Simmons and Quandre Diggs recently, but Bleacher Report suggests the team wait to upgrade. It's also worth mentioning that Micah Hyde, Tracy Walker, Jayron Kearse, Kareem Jackson, Keanu Neal, and Adrian Amos are all also available.
If the Miami Dolphins are silly enough to not re-sign one of the best safeties in the NFL, Jevon Holland, the Titans are likely to jump right on that, as well as all 30 other teams.
"The Titans have done enough that safety isn't an immediate need, but Jamal Adams has struggled with injuries and Elijah Molden is going to have to help in the slot. That leaves the potential for another safety signing next offseason," Bleacher Report said. "Holland would pair nicely with Amani Hooker as a tough safety who can get up and make plays as a run defender."
Finally Bleacher Report looked ahead to next year and suggested Texas A&M's Nic Scourton as a future-Titan.
"At 6'4", 280 pounds Scourton brings the explosiveness of a pure edge-rusher but the build of a 5-technique," the scouting team said. "He racked up 10 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss as a sophomore at Purdue. Another strong year after transferring to Texas A&M should have him in the first round."
