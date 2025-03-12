Former Titans OL Coming Out of Retirement
A former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman who hung up his spikes last offseason is now reversing course on that decision.
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Saahdiq Charles is coming out of retirement and will look for a new team this offseason upon his release from the Titans today.
As Garafolo mentioned, Charles was set to slot in as Tennessee's starting right guard in 2024 after signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the team.
Instead, he was placed on the reserve/retired list in early August after missing several practices due to personal reasons, as described by head coach Brian Callahan.
Charles played in 32 total games at LSU and was a starter on the program's now-famous 2019 squad that won the national championship with the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.
The Washington Commanders would go on to select him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Charles suited up for just one contest as a rookie due to injury, though he'd appear in 23 games over the following two seasons.
During his final year with Washington in 2023, he started 10 contests while also missing time due to a calf injury.
