Titans Sign Former Steelers OT
The Tennessee Titans are adding to the trenches for their first outside signing during the legal tampering period.
According to multiple reports, the Titans are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore.
The deal is for four years and worth $82 million, giving him an average annual value of $20.5 million.
Moore, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft, where he started for four years at left tackle.
Given the fact that the Titans drafted JC Latham to be the team's left tackle with the No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft, there could be some re-shuffling along the line.
The Titans could look to move Moore to right tackle, or they can push Latham back to the right side, where he played in college.
Regardless of where he plays, the Titans needed to address their offensive line woes at some point during free agency, and it looks like they have wasted no time in finding their guy.
It remains to be seen what will happen next, but the Titans are bringing talent into the building, and that should be their primary goal in this free agency cycle.
