Former Titans Star Shares Hilarious Rookie Moment
It's been a little over a decade since former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan was a rookie.
Lewan, 33, was a first-round pick by the Titans in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan and played his entire nine-year career in Tennessee.
During his rookie year, Lewan and the Titans played the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was lined up against star linebacker James Harrison. Lewan recalled the feeling of going against Harrison on a recent episode of his podcast.
"I played him my rookie year on Monday Night Football,"Lewan said on his 'Bussin' With The Boys' podcast. "Before the game started, all of the offensive linemen were like, 'We know you like to chatter a little bit. Don't talk to this guy. Don't say a word to him, just leave him alone. Hopefully he stays asleep during the game.' But it's Monday Night Football, I'm hyped up, I'm juiced up."
"I'm ready to make a name for myself. Three plays into the game, something happens, I'm like, 'I'm here all day.' Whatever dumb*** comment I make. 'I'm here all (expletive) day.' And he doesn't say a word to me."
"Then, he lines up in a four, and I'm like, 'I'm about to cut off this dude so fast,'" Lewan continued. "I go to cut him off, I go to put an arm up, he drops down to the ground and grabs my ankle and just starts gator rolling. Starts gator rolling me. Right then and there, I thought, 'It might be over for me. It might be over for this conversation for the rest of the game.'"
Lewan and the Titans played well through the first three quarters of the game, but the Steelers scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to steal a 27-24 victory away from Tennessee.
Lewan walked away with a loss, but he also has a story to tell for a long time about his first on-field interaction with Harrison.
That's got to count for something, right?
