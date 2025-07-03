Will Levis Gets Honest About Titans Season
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis learned the hard way about life in the NFL.
Levis spent the 2024 season as the team's starting quarterback for 12 of Tennessee's 17 games, where the team went 2-10 en route to having the worst record in the league.
Levis spoke with ESPN insider Turron Davenport about the challenges he faced during Tennessee's struggling season.
"One thing I've learned the hard way is there's no way to play your best ball if there are other things you let affect your mental," Levis said via Davenport. "The mind space I was in those 20 weeks was not me."
Levis' first three weeks were marred by turnovers and losses. In Week 4, Tennessee claimed its first win of the season, but it came at a price. Levis left the game in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury, which lingered throughout the season.
Levis eventually returned and showed signs of growth, but the turnovers and struggles remained. The Titans fizzled throughout the year and ultimately ended with the league's worst record, securing the No. 1 overall pick for them.
While there were whispers of taking a defensive player like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans zeroed in on Miami quarterback Cam Ward, making him the top selection and effectively ending the Levis era in Nashville.
Even though he comes into the season as the expected backup, Levis' mindset is still the same.
"I don't plan on shifting my mindset at all, regardless of what the situation is," Levis said via Davenport. "I'm just going to be ready to play quarterback whenever my name's called."
Levis and the Titans are set to report to training camp on July 22.
