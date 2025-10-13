Former Titans WR Drawing Interest Around NFL
In the throes of excitement surrounding the Tennessee Titans intended fresh start under first overall pick and rookie quarterback Cam Ward, many fans have been quick to forget many of the elements meant to overthrow the team's offense under previous, not-so-distant franchise processes.
One of those elements was former first round pick and expected leading wideout Treylon Burks. Taken with the Titans 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks' addition came just one year prior to the exit of longtime QB Ryan Tannehill. Soon after, the franchise would enter into their still-progressing rebuild, hiring head coach Brian Callahan and, before settling on Ward this season, taking a swing on QB Will Levis.
Certainly, much can be said about both Callahan now and Levis then, but Burks, having just been officially cut by Tennessee last week after years of trial-and-error, is one of the team's most intriguing "failed" projects.
Upon his original acclimation to the Titans' system, Burks showed flashes of promise as a rookie with potential under a waning regime, both on the field and the sideline. In 11 games played in total, the WR nabbed 33 receptions on 54 targets, parsing out to 13.5 yards per average catch and, throughout the entire season, only one touchdown.
That lone touchdown would go on to be the only one he'd score in a Titans jersey; an unfortunate summation of Burks' time in Tennessee is represented by that metric alone.
In his sophomore season with the Titans in 2023, Burks' production would halve as he'd pull in only 16 receptions on 30 targets. While his yard-per-catch average remained relatively high, between injuries and a plain lack of production, the wideout began to worry folks around the franchise of his previously hopeful development.
After playing only five games last season — with four catches on eight targets during that time before an ACL tear — Tennessee made the choice to move on from Burks as the 2025 season progresses.
Though, upon his release, much of the rest of the NFL has reportedly taken notice. For the time, Burks' only scheduled visit is with the Denver Broncos. But, according to Ian Rapoport, the mile high team will likely be in competition with multiple teams due to "significant interest."
Clearly, other staffs in the league see a potential in Burks that the Titans have long abandoned. It'll be interesting, and perhaps telling, whether or not the wideout finds a way to pan out in a new home. If something is unlocked by a different coach and team that Tennessee couldn't, more question about the Titans' current coaching crew will certainly follow.
