Cam Ward Has Eyes on Prize for Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is going into Week 6 with a win under his belt, but he isn't satisfied.
Ward hopes to be able to win more than just one game; he wants to see consistency too.
"We still have a lot to prove to ourselves from an execution standpoint," Ward said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "Not having interceptions, fumbles, negative plays, that's the biggest thing. A lot of times throughout the season, we've always shot ourselves in the foot. We didn't do that towards the end of the game, so we just got to build off that."
The Titans shouldn't be content with how things have gone through the first five games of the season. They are 1-4 and their win came against the Arizona Cardinals, who fumbled away a touchdown that would have won them the game on an unforced error, opening the door for the Titans to win by a single point as time expired.
The Titans would not have won the game if the Cardinals were just a touch more careful taking care of the football. Titans head coach Brian Callahan is fortunate for the win, but he doesn't want the team to rely on that happening every week.
"That's not the way we want to live, nor is it sustainable," Callahan said via Davenport. "We got to find a way to play better earlier. That's the key and having the same mentality about how we feel after a loss when you're correcting the tape and making sure you're correcting what needs to get corrected."
Despite the nature of the win, Callahan is excited about Ward's development and thinks this boost in confidence can help the Titans sail back into the win column in future weeks.
"Be at your best when your best is required," Callahan said via Davenport. "That was a big moment for his development as a young player. Now, how do we play with that sort of efficiency and that sort of precision from the first quarter to the fourth quarter? I'm really happy for what he's shown and grown with, and to see him in a big moment with the deck stacked against him and come through and play well at the end of the game was really encouraging."
The Titans will hope to bring that same mentality towards playing the Las Vegas Raiders, who are dealing with a four-game losing streak. A win could give the Titans even more to build on as they push on into the second stage of the season.
