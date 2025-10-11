Key Titans Contributors Cleared From Injury Report
Ahead of the Tennessee Titans' Week 6 matchup on the road versus the Las Vegas Raiders, in which the navy blue and white will work to secure their second win of the season (and second straight) a laundry list of contributors are set to either return from injury, or avoid missing time due to their various ailments altogether.
While the Titans have suffered a fair few more problems than what shows up on the injury report, it'd be unfair to pin the team's initial 0-4 woes entirely on their play. From a running back carousel wholly dependent on whoever is healthy on a weekly basis to veteran receivers who seem to miss at least one practice between each game, it's been a stressful season between quarters for a team still enduring an ever-long rebuild.
Ahead of Week 6, the only continued issue is with journeyman WR Van Jefferson's ankle injury, which limited him in the team's late-week practice and led to his questionable designation against the Raiders.
Otherwise, the Titans are set to clear/return a whopping eight players who were previously either out or, at least, facing the possibility to miss time.
Among the list are notables such as WR Tyler Lockett, RBs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, all of whom practiced and are clear of any report-related trappings come game day.
Tennessee would certainly like more production from the former in Lockett who, to this point, has only tallied seven receptions for 52 total yards on the season, but as the receiver trends towards full health, giving Cam Ward a full arsenal of playmaking weapons is crucial to the rookie quarterback's game-management role in the current offense.
On the other side of the ball, DL Jeffery Simmons, who has stood out as the team's clear defensive catalyst through five games thus far, being confirmed not to miss anytime should provide more immediate impact and relief. He'll continue to build towards what is shaping up to be a potentially career-defining season against the Raiders.
Whichever way you look at it, the Titans returning to near-full health means one of two things: either the team will show improvement, win more football games, and ease the worries of an incerasingly restless fanbase; or, they'll continue to struggle, highlighting an issue beyond the roster and, potentially, pushing for a change on the staff.
The latter of the two possibilties is one that many in and around the franchise have been clamoring for, as-is. The franchise is set to get an answer shortly, regardless.
