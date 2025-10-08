Titans' Cam Ward In Elite Company After Comeback Win
It may have taken five games, but the Tennessee Titans finally were able to pull out a win. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward struggled early, but he put together a second-half performance that Titans' fans won't soon forget. By the end, he guided his team to a 18 point comeback victory, one that puts him tied for third place all-time.
Ward's game-winning drive sealed his fate, putting him on a prestigious list of largest comeback win by a rookie QB drafted No. 1 overall. Tied for third, Ward is joined by QB Andrew Luck who erased an 18-point deficit back in 2012.
One would have to go all the way back to 1983 which is when QB John Elway paved the way with his 19-point comeback victory. That record stood the test of time until the one and only QB Matthew Stafford joined the league in 2009. That year, Stafford led the Detroit Lions on an improbably 21-point comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns.
If Ward's third place wasn't impressive enough, he holds the largest road comeback win by a rookie No. 1 pick since 1970. Titans' fans had every right to be dramatic after their 0-4 start, but it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say Ward's performance may have saved this team's entire season.
Not only did it save their season, but it likely gave HC Brian Callahan an extra few weeks to breathe. Knowing they were able to beat the Cardinals, Titans' fans have no reason to believe they can't take down the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders.
Ward's Week 5 numbers are nothing to write home about, but he threw the most passes (39) and finished with the most passing yards (265) of his young career. His 53.9% completion percentage still needs some work, but he balled out the most when he needed to.
Ward found himself ranked third in another statistic as well, this one being just as impressive. In the second half against the Cardinals, Ward had a 91.2 PFF grade. Only Drake Maye (95.2) and Baker Mayfield (96.4) had higher grades than the 24-year-old.
Moving forward, there are still some things that need to be adjusted. Ward hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in his last two games, but he's gone three straight with an interception. Tennessee's offensive line is finally stepping up, and once JC Latham returns, Ward should have more time in the pocket than ever before.
