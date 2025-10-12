All Titans

Titans Reveal Week 6 Inactives vs. Raiders

The Tennessee Titans won't have a handful of players against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye smiles after his field goal against the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye smiles after his field goal against the Indianapolis Colts. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are warming up against the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 6 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Here's a look at the seven players that were placed on the inactive list against the Raiders:

LB Arden Key

Key is out with a quad injury he suffered in the team's Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

With Key on the sidelines, the Titans have to count on other players to step up. Second-round rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo and veteran Jihad Ward, who was named an extra team captain, could step up in Key's absence.

Arden Key reacts to a Tennessee Titans penalty on the Green Bay Packers fourth down play
Arden Key reacts to a Tennessee Titans penalty on the Green Bay Packers fourth down play. / Denny Simmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OL Blake Hance

Hance did not practice at all this week with a shoulder injury.

The Titans will have second-year offensive tackle JC Latham back on the field after a four-game absence with a hip injury. He will join Kevin Zeitler, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Peter Skoronski and Dan Moore Jr. in the intended starting lineup for the Titans.

CB Marcus Harris

Harris is injured with a calf issue, prompting him to miss his first game of the season. The sixth-round pick out of California-Berkeley has been mostly a special teams contributor so far this year, giving the Titans a loss in the third phase of the game.

WR Bryce Oliver

Oliver has been held out since Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury, but he could return soon. Oliver has been limited in practice this week, signaling a potential return, but the team is ultimately deciding to keep him out for one more week.

With Oliver out, the wide receiver corps will feature Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson.

K Joey Slye

Slye has been dealing with a right calf issue since kicking the game-winning field goal against the Cardinals. The Titans signed veteran kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad earlier this week, giving him a chance to take Slye's place on the roster against the Raiders.

Wright, 29, made two appearances for the Titans last season. He also has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers with 29 appearances since the 2020 NFL season.

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Crenshaw-Dickson is a healthy scratch for the Titans as they don't need as many offensive linemen on the gameday roster.

TE Thomas Odukoya

Odukoya was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad earlier this week, but he isn't going to make his 2025 debut against the Raiders.

