Titans Reveal Week 6 Inactives vs. Raiders
The Tennessee Titans are warming up against the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 6 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
Here's a look at the seven players that were placed on the inactive list against the Raiders:
LB Arden Key
Key is out with a quad injury he suffered in the team's Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
With Key on the sidelines, the Titans have to count on other players to step up. Second-round rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo and veteran Jihad Ward, who was named an extra team captain, could step up in Key's absence.
OL Blake Hance
Hance did not practice at all this week with a shoulder injury.
The Titans will have second-year offensive tackle JC Latham back on the field after a four-game absence with a hip injury. He will join Kevin Zeitler, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Peter Skoronski and Dan Moore Jr. in the intended starting lineup for the Titans.
CB Marcus Harris
Harris is injured with a calf issue, prompting him to miss his first game of the season. The sixth-round pick out of California-Berkeley has been mostly a special teams contributor so far this year, giving the Titans a loss in the third phase of the game.
WR Bryce Oliver
Oliver has been held out since Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury, but he could return soon. Oliver has been limited in practice this week, signaling a potential return, but the team is ultimately deciding to keep him out for one more week.
With Oliver out, the wide receiver corps will feature Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson.
K Joey Slye
Slye has been dealing with a right calf issue since kicking the game-winning field goal against the Cardinals. The Titans signed veteran kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad earlier this week, giving him a chance to take Slye's place on the roster against the Raiders.
Wright, 29, made two appearances for the Titans last season. He also has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers with 29 appearances since the 2020 NFL season.
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Crenshaw-Dickson is a healthy scratch for the Titans as they don't need as many offensive linemen on the gameday roster.
TE Thomas Odukoya
Odukoya was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad earlier this week, but he isn't going to make his 2025 debut against the Raiders.
