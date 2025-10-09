Titans HC Turning Page to Raiders Game
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to start a winning streak as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.
After a big victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 to get in the win column, Titans head coach Brian Callahan is hoping to move forward towards facing the Raiders.
"You go 1-0 each week and you keep trying to fight and find your way into it," Callahan wrote.
"You don't worry about all that stuff. Half of these guys weren't even here last year so that doesn't count on them. You just narrow your focus. You don't listen to the outside stuff and you don't worry about what's happened previously; you just push forward. Our guys do a great job, they just keep swinging. It certainly isn't the end of the season by any stretch. We have a lot of football left to play and we're going to keep doing that."
The Titans are figuring out how to win as a team, which takes some time, especially for newer-built squads. Callahan is happy with how the Titans have responded to the struggles early in the year as they look to move past their trials and tribulations.
"For us, just to be able to see our team come through and play that way, with that kind of resilience, that kind of effort, and make the plays needed to win the game… It's huge for us," Callahan said.
"Again, just like every loss, it's still one game. We have a lot of games left to play. I'm very proud of our staff and very proud of the way they've responded in the face of some adversity over the course of the early part of the season. (I'm) excited for what's to come. We just keep trying to stack and keep moving forward. Again, one win is one win, one loss is one loss, and we try to go out and win next week."
The Titans are in a position to grow with a game against the 1-4 Raiders. While the game is on the road, the Titans have proven they can win in a tough environment.
If the Titans can beat the Raiders in Week 6, it will only allow their confidence to grow as they make their way through the rest of the season. A loss would be a slight setback, but it's clear the Titans have the big picture in mind.
