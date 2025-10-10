Titans Waive Offensive Lineman After Short Stint
It's been quite easily the biggest week of the (still somewhat) new season for the Tennessee Titans throughout the last seven days. Not only did the team pick up their first win in a road thriller against the Arizona Cardinals - featuring an unreal comeback and potential breakout performance from the offense - but multiple players, from injury recoveries to unexpected stat-lines, made team-relevant headlines across the board.
In similarly noteworthy, though more unfortunate news, Tennessee made the decision to cut rookie offensive lineman and recent addition Brant Banks from the roster.
Banks, a former Green Bay lineman, was officially picked up by the Titans less than two weeks ago. Plucked from the Packers' grasp. After participating on Green Bay's practice squad - due to his being picked up in free agency, as he wasn't selected in the 2025 NFL Draft - Banks appeared to be on track to assist an up-and-down (perhaps more often down) Titans offensive line.
Most recently, Tennessee came in at 17th of the league's 32 teams in the league according to Pro Football Network. With an overall grade of 69.5 (the best grade, belonging to the Dallas Cowboys, is 90.8; the worst is Green Bay, ironically enough, at 51.9), the Titans find themselves squarely in the middle of the pack amongst many more, and lesser, impressive teams.
Banks' addition, while originally intended to bolster the offensive line, meant very little in the whole week, give or take, that he spent with the team. While the lineman participated in practice, he was listed as inactive in the lone game scheduled with him on the team.
Just after his signing at the beginning of October, Banks assured the Titans media that he could play any position across the line, "I'm a guard, tackle, swing guy... I can really play anything," he said. "The only thing I've never played is center."
"The last 24 hours have obviously been pretty wild," he continued. "I got put on waivers, and then I woke up yesterday to a call from Tennessee. So, they scheduled my flight and now I am here. It has been a whirlwind."
Unfortunately for Banks, the whirlwind is set to continue as he re-enters free agency one calendar week after exiting it. For the Titans, they'll likely continue to look inward at their own development to improve an offensive line that has been tasked with protecting the future of the franchise in rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
