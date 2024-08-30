Giants Sign Former Titans First-Round Pick
The New York Giants are adding a former Tennessee Titans draft pick back to roster ahead of the regular season.
Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants are signing cornerback Adoree' Jackson to a new contract, creating a reunion in East Rutherford. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson is signing a one-year contract.
Jackson visited the team early Friday to undergo a physical and negotiate a potential deal, and it didn't long for the two sides to come to an agreement.
Jackson, 28, was originally the No. 18 overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft after starring in college for the USC Trojans. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Tennessee before the Titans released him during the 2021 offseason in a move that created $10.24 million in cap space. The Giants quickly signed Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal a few days later. He spent the next three seasons with New York.
He played in 14 games for the Giants last season but the team chose not to re-sign him during the early parts of the offseason.
As a member of the Titans, Jackson appeared in 46 regular-season games (41 starts) while tallying 200 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 33 pass breakups and two interceptions. He also started all six playoff games he played in for Tennessee, which included the AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 season. Jackson had four total tackles in that game.
During his first three seasons with the Giants, Jackson has started 36 of 37 regular-season games while posting 176 total tackles, two forced fumbles, 23 pass breakups, two interceptions and one touchdown. He also started both of New York's playoff games during the 2022 season.
