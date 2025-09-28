Texans Game Brings Up Terrible Reminder for Titans
November 24, 2024 marked the last time the Tennessee Titans won a regular season game. HC Brian Callahan has let this franchise down in more ways than one, but that win was a signature one in NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans.
32-27 was the final score as 71,055 Texans fans were let down. It was the Titans only NFC South win of the season and just happened to be against the team that won the division. This year, both Tennessee and Houston enter Week 4 sitting at 0-3.
September 28, 2025 is roughly two months shy of the last time the Titans have won a regular season game. Tennessee entered Houston 2-8 as they took on the 7-4 Texans. Ultimately, they were able to come away with their third and final win of the season. Since defeating the Texans by five points, Tennessee has lost nine-straight regular season games.
In Week 18, Houston was able to redeem themselves, taking down Tennessee, 23-14. It was a completely different game than the one in Houston, but it makes sense knowing the Titans haven't won at home since November 3, 2024. Now that they have three straight road games, they won't have a chance to break their winless streak at Nissan Stadium until October 19.
Regardless, it's important to look back and figure out how the Titans were able to prevail over the Texans. If they did it with a three-win team last year, who's to say they can't do it again in 2025? Knowing the Texans are only a shell of themselves, it's going to be a tough pill to swallow if Tennessee leaves Houston 0-4.
An 80-yard kick return is the last thing Tennessee needed to happen, but that's exactly what went down to start the game. QB CJ Stroud needed just one play to get the Texans on the board, 7-0. From there, Tennessee put up 17 unanswered points.
Leading 17-7 just a few minutes into the second quarter, the Titans went into the locker room at halftime with a 20-17 lead. From there, Houston began to get back on track. The Texans were on top, 27-23, with just under 10 minutes remaining. QB Will Levis connected with TE Chig Okonkwo for a 70-yard touchdown, a lead the Titans never surrendered. In the end, Tennessee picked up a safety with 1:13 left and escaped Houston with a win.
Obviously, the Titans are no longer in the Will Levis era. He underwent season ending surgery, but his performance against the Texans last year was one of his best. He finished 18/24 with 278 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and one interception. RB Tony Pollard stepped up big time with 24 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. WR Calvin Ridley had five receptions for 93 yards, a performance he's yet to have in 2025. A pair of interceptions and four sacks helped big-time as the Titans last regular-season win was one to remember.
