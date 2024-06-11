Lions Sign Former Titans LB
While the Tennessee Titans have made quite a few key additions to the roster during the NFL offseason, they have also had some departures. Such is the game in the business of football. Players come and go.
Very few Titans fans will remember linebacker Ben Niemann. He didn't play a single game for the team in 2023, but was on the roster throughout training camp.
Niemann ended up playing for the Denver Broncos in seven games last season. But now, he has found himself a new home.
According to a report from The Detroit News, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Niemann.
Throughout his NFL career, Niemann has been mostly known for his special teams play. Every team needs quality special teams players, which is likely why the Lions signed him.
During the 2023 season with the Broncos, Niemann ended up playing in seven games and recorded two tackles. His last season with a big role come back in 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals.
In 2022, he was a solid linebacker for the Cardinals. He played in all 17 games and racked up 70 total tackles to go along with a fumble recovery and a defended pass. He has had some other good years in his NFL career as well.
Clearly, this is not a massive move, nor is it a loss for the Titans. He wasn't on the roster to end the season, but he's still a player that has suited up for the franchise in training camp.
Hopefully, he's able to latch on and create a role for himself with Detroit. He has shown off some talent in the past, but hasn't received much opportunity recently. Maybe that will change in 2024 with his new team.
