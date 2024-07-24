Jamal Adams Addresses Prove It Deal With Titans
Tennessee Titans safety Jamal Adams knows he has much to prove and is willing to do what it takes to show it.
The Titans signed the former All-Pro safety back on July 12 on a 1-year deal with 1.125 million dollars guaranteed. The value for the player himself is on the lower end, but with his injury history and decline in play over the past few seasons, Adams hopes this deal can lead to a bigger one after the season.
Adams is taking the deal well. When asked about the “prove it” deal he is on at a Titans training camp press conference, he said this:
“I just want to get back out there and continue to be myself. The main thing is my teammates. Just prove it to them that I can be on the field with them again. Go out, and just compete.”
Adams said this all with an upbeat pitch and positive facial expressions. Being bought in from the jump can be beneficial for both sides.
Adams has potential to see the least amount of playing with the Titans than he has in his whole career. The strong safety room is secured with Amani Hooker holding down that starting spot so Adams may be a blitz specialist.
With the historical demand the NFL has had for players who can rush the passer, someone who can be brought in on third downs and passing situations to rush will always be valuable. Adams will be playing with his old defensive back coach when he was with the New York Jets and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson so there may be more comfort in the scheme and find his former All-Pro self.
