Will Levis Believes Titans Are Playoff Bound
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to do something this season that they haven't done in three years: make it to the playoffs.
While they will have a challenge in playing in a division with three teams who were above .500 a year ago, the Titans believe they can crash the party and make it to the playoffs in 2024.
"We're trying to make a playoff run," quarterback Will Levis said via OutKick contributor Armando Salguero. "We've been looking the last couple of years to make something shake, and we feel like we have a team now to make it happen."
The Titans have a lot of work to do in order to get back to the playoffs, but it isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility. Tennessee did a lot of work in free agency in order to raise the floor of the roster. The team signed Calvin Ridley to give Levis another talented target, and Tyler Boyd was brought in to ease the transition to new head coach Brian Callahan's offense.
The offensive line was arguably the biggest need of the offseason, and that was addressed by drafting JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick and signing Lloyd Cushenberry III from the Denver Broncos to be the team's center.
The Titans also made some considerable upgrades on the defensive side of the ball. While they lost linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, they replaced him with Kenneth Murray Jr., who signed from the Los Angeles Chargers. The biggest transformation, however, comes in the secondary, where L'Jarius Sneed was acquired via trade and the team signed Chidobe Awuzie and Jamal Adams to give the team a veteran boost.
The Titans' success this season will ultimately come down to how much they buy into Callahan as the team's new coach after six years with Mike Vrabel. It's not easy for first-year head coaches to crash the postseason, but the Titans have enough talent and veteran leadership to where they can make it happen.
