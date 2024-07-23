Titans OT Battle Begins at Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans are kicking off training camp this week, and a big question lingering at right tackle will soon be answered.
While the Titans have answers at the other four positions along the offensive line, it remains to be seen who will lock up that final spot on the end of the trenches.
“After a disastrous 2023 campaign along the line, the Titans are once again attempting to solve problems up front," NFL.com's Kevin Patra writes. Nicholas Petit-Frere has starting experience but played just three games in 2023. Leroy Watson IV was with O-line coach Bill Callahan in Cleveland, which could provide an advantage in the competition. Others like Jaylen Duncan, Geron Christian (who was also in Cleveland for a spell last year) and John Ojukwu could be in the mix. Keeping Will Levis upright this season is vital after he took a beating as a rookie, making this competition pivotal.”
Petit-Frere is the likely favorite for the job considering the fact that he was a Day 2 pick by the Titans in 2022 that only sat out last season due to injury and suspension rather than poor performance. However, there's a reason Petit-Frere doesn't have this job snatched up by now. The Titans owe it to themselves to look at other potential options.
Adding coach Bill Callahan on the offensive line from the Cleveland Browns should be a massive boost for the Titans, and bringing in some players who have worked with him previously could give them an edge.
Ultimately, this is an open contest and there are some people eligible who won't even make the roster. If nobody steps up to the plate, the Titans could look to add a veteran that will make them feel more comfortable. However, for now, the Titans remain committed to make it work with someone currently on the team, and that person will be whoever performs the best during these next few weeks of training camp.
