Jamal Adams Already Impressing Titans
The Tennessee Titans made a swing in free agency earlier in July signing former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.
He will be reuniting with some of his coaches during his time with the New York Jets including new Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and secondary/safeties coach Steve Jackson.
Adams's time in New York was the best of his career. In his three seasons, he earned two Pro Bowl honors and his only career All-Pro. Jackson was asked to compare Adams now to his days in New York after a training camp practice and he had this to say about the 28-year-old safety,
“He’s still the same guy. He reminds me of the player he has always been… It is not even so much the physical aspects, that haven't been left at all, not even one bit. He's even more of a leader and plays with even more intensity than he did before because he has a chip on his shoulder,” Jackson said.
Adams is on a 1-year 1.125 million dollar contract with the Titans and should have a chip on his shoulder to prove he belongs in the league. Adams has addressed the media on what his mindset for the season is.
“I just want to get back out there and continue to be myself. The main thing is my teammates. Just prove it to them that I can be on the field with them again. Go out, and just compet,” Adams said.
The biggest question with the former All-Pro safety is his health. Coach Jackson said he has not lost a step since he has entered the league but Adams has a lot to prove that he can stay in the field for a whole season.
He has not played a full season since his rookie year back in 2017 and has not played more than 12 games since 2019. With major injuries like tearing a labrum and a quad along with more minor ones like knee sprains, Adams has a lot of wear and tear on his body. If he can stay healthy for an entire season, his production will speak for itself.
