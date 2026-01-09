Titans Set to Interview Former Dolphins HC

The Tennessee Titans are adding one of the biggest names available to their list of interviewees for their head coaching vacancy.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans are bringing in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for an interview on Jan. 14.

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview for the Titans head coaching job next Wednesday, per sources.



There has been significant interest in McDaniel since Miami fired him Thursday with a 35-33 record and two playoff trips in four seasons. pic.twitter.com/f2Jie7Zg0h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2026

Pelissero added that there's been "significant interest" in McDaniel since he was fired by the Dolphins earlier this week, meaning that Tennessee could face stiff competition in hiring him should he emerge as a leading candidate for the franchise.

McDaniel's Resume

McDaniel has floated around the NFL for nearly two decades now and is widely regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds that the game has to offer.

Beginning his professional coaching career as a coaching intern with his hometown Denver Broncos in 2005, McDaniel went on to serve as an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans from 2006 to 2008.

After a brief stint as the running backs coach for the UFL's California Redwoods, who later changed to the Sacramento Mountain Lions, McDaniel joined the likes of head coach Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur on the Washington Commanders' staff as an offensive assistant for the 2011 and 2012 campaigns.

McDaniel then became Washington's wide receivers coach in 2013 before following Kyle Shanahan to the Cleveland Browns, where the latter was named offensive coordinator, to the Cleveland Browns as their wide receivers coach.

Nov 12, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Once Kyle Shanahan became the Atlanta Falcons' OC for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, McDaniel acted as an offensive assistant for them before the former was hired as the San Francisco 49ers' head coach ahead of the 2017 campaign.

McDaniel was the Niners' run game coordinator through the 2020 season and was promoted to OC in 2021. He then was hired by the Miami Dolphins to fill their head coaching vacancy leading into the 2022 campaign.

During his four years in The Sunshine State, McDaniel compiled a 35-33 record during the regular season and an 0-2 record in the playoffs.

After failing to reach the postseason in both 2024 and 2025, Miami made the decision to move on from McDaniel several days ago, and he's garnering interest as both an HC and OC candidate around the league.

Titans' Other Candidates

Tennessee has created quite an exhaustive list of interviewees and/or interview requests for their head coach position, which includes the following names alongside McDaniel:

Matt Nagy, Kansas City Chiefs OC

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator

Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs DC

Lou Anarumo, Indianapolis Colts DC

Raheem Morris, former Atlanta Falcons HC

Kevin Stefanski, former Cleveland Browns HC

Jason Garrett, former Dallas Cowboys HC

Jeff Hafley, Green Bay Packers DC

Arthur Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers OC and former Titans OC

Robert Saleh, 49ers DC

Kliff Kingsbury, former Commanders OC

Mike McCarthy, former Cowboys and Packers HC

Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Chargers DC

Chris Shula, Los Angeles Rams DC

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!