Jamal Adams Details Biggest Goal With Titans
The Tennessee Titans are bringing Jamal Adams into the fold after signing him to a one-year deal.
Adams, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after being traded by the New York Jets for a pair of first-round picks. Adams was one of the best defensive backs in the NFL when he was traded, but injuries detoured his career and turned him into one of the worst value contracts in the league.
With a fresh start in Tennessee, Adams revealed what his goals were for the upcoming season with the Titans.
"I've always had a chip on my shoulder," Adams said on The OTP. "I'm not trying to prove anybody wrong, I'm more so trying to prove myself right. I'm trying to get back out there to prove that I am still that guy and I still can play. Whether anybody believes in me or not, as long as I believe in myself, that's what matters."
Adams isn't super far removed from his best playing days in the NFL. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020, his first year with the Seahawks, but injuries have limited him to just 22 games over the past three seasons. Now fully healthy going into training camp, Adams is hopeful that his fresh start can get him back close to the level where he was at before the injuries.
Adams is expected to compete for playing time against Amani Hooker at the strong safety position. But, Hooker has played free safety, and there's a chance he could move over to allow Adams to be at strong safety. The Titans were in need of another safety, so the fact that Adams is now with the team fills a need right before the start of training camp.
The Titans don't need Adams to be the All-Pro he used to be, they simply need him to play as well as he can given his current setup. Perhaps that could lead him back to "being that guy," but either way, he is set to potentially become a key member of the Titans secondary.
