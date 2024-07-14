Former Titans Rival Jacoby Jones Dead at 40
The Tennessee Titans are shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of former Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones, who died in his sleep on Sunday morning at the age of 40 in his Houston home.
Jones was chosen by the Texans in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft after becoming a star at D-II Lane College. Throughout his career with the Texans, Jones played against the Titans nine times, going 4-5 against Tennessee. He recorded 19 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown when going against the Titans during his career.
While Jones spent his first five seasons in Houston, his stardom in the NFL really grew in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012. He teamed up with Torrey Smith and Anquan Boldin to form one of the best receiving tandems in the NFL.
In the team's Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos, Jones caught a 70-yard touchdown with less than a minute to go to tie the game, which the Ravens won on a field goal in double overtime.
The Ravens advanced to the AFC Championship, defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to reach the Super Bowl.
During Super Bowl XLVII, Jones became the first player in NFL history to have a receiving and return touchdown in the same game. His 30-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was overshadowed by his 108-yard return to start the second half. That play remains the longest return, play and touchdown in Super Bowl history. Jones' efforts helped win him his first and only Super Bowl in his home state of Louisiana.
Jones played two more seasons with the Ravens before flocking to the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015, his final year in the NFL.
After his playing career, Jones returned to his alma mater to become a wide receivers coach. Recently, he was named the head coach and offensive coordinator for the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football team in Texas.
Jones left a lasting legacy both on the field and off and the NFL community will sorely miss him.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!