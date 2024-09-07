Jamal Adams' Titans Career Off to Familiar Start
Jamal Adams' career with the Tennessee Titans is beginning with more injury issues for the veteran defensive back.
The Titans have officially ruled Adams out for Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field due to a hip injury. He joins linebacker Otis Reed (concussion) on Tennessee's DNP list while cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (calf) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) are questionable to play.
Adams, 28, signed a one-year, $1.292 million deal with the Titans in July after being released by the Seattle Seahawks. He made the Pro Bowl during his first season in the Pacific Northwest, but missed 24 of 25 games from Week 14 of the 2021 season to Week 3 of the 2023 campaign, as multiple injuries kept the one-time All-Pro sidelined.
The No. 6 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams will look to reignite his career in Tennessee once he gets back to full health. He's started all 80 career regular-season games while posting 494 total tackles (362 solo), 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 36 pass breakups, four interceptions and one touchdown.
Earlier in the offseason, Adams talked about wanting to "prove" himself to his new teammates.
“I just want to get back out there and continue to be myself," he said. "The main thing is my teammates. Just prove it to them that I can be on the field with them again. Go out, and just compete.”
Along with signing Adams, the Titans have revamped their secondary this offseason with the veteran additions of Awuzie, L'Jarius Sneed, and Quandre Diggs. Tennessee's defensive backs will need to be at their best against a dangerous Bears receiving corps that features D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze.
The Titans and Bears will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
